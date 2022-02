ST. LOUIS – A fatal single-car crash happened early Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.

Police said one man died at 2:51 a.m. when his car struck a tree located at Chippewa Street and Marine Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.