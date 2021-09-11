Man dies, woman critically injured in north St. Louis motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcycle crash left one dead and one critically injured Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Highway 67 and Old Halls Ferry Road around 12:43 p.m.

The motorcycle was traveling east on N. Highway 67 when a red Cadillac sedan traveling south on Old Halls Ferry Road turned on N. Highway 67 westbound. The motorcycle struck the sedan at the intersection, according to St. Louis County Police Department.

A man and woman who were on the motorcycle were transported to area hospitals. The man was later pronounced dead and the woman is being treated for critical injuries.

The driver of the Cadillac sedan refused medical attention. No one else was in the car, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.