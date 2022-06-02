WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. – A man has died and a woman was hurt from a shooting Wednesday night in Woodson Terrace. The Major Case Squad of St. Louis is handling the investigation.

Authorities did not identify the victims, but say a 20-year-old man died in the shooting. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 9500 block of Harold Drive. When officers responded to the area, they found a man dead inside a vehicle and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

No suspect information is available at this time. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is assisting the Woodson Terrace Police Department with the homicide investigation. If you have any information on what led up to the incident, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or the Major Case Squad tip line at 314-427-5858.

Additional details are limited. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.