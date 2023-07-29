OVERLAND, Mo. – A criminal investigation is underway after a man and his dog were killed during an overnight hit-and-run crash in Overland.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Ashby Road. Police have not disclosed any additional information on the victim or dog killed.

Investigators say the victim was walking his dog on the sidewalk when an unknwon vehicle went off the roadway and struck them both. The driver quickly left the scene. Police have not released any information about a potential suspect or wanted vehicle at this time.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. The dog was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the crash. If you have any information relevant to this case, contact the department at 636-529-8210.