ST. LOUIS – A gunman shot a man and his dog Monday during a Memorial Day BBQ gathering in north St. Louis.

Police say it happened Monday evening in the 1900 block of Penrose Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Investigators say a 54-year-old man was sitting outside when he heard gunshots and took cover behind his vehicle. After the gunfire stopped, the victim learned he and his dog were shot in the leg.

The victim made way to a relative’s home nearby in the 4300 block of North 20th Street, where they contacted police. The victim is hospitalized with unknown injuries. The extent of injuries to the dog is also unclear.

No suspect information is available at this time. Additional details in the investigation are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.