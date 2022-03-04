Man draws shotgun at a carwash for bad service and robs them

TROY, Mo. – Troy Police Officers were called to Express Care Car Wash for an armed robbery that took place yesterday at 1:20 pm after a customer was unsatisfied with his carwash.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew D. Rueve.

The carwash employee said Rueve had approached him to complain about the quality of the wash he had received. The employee attempted to reconcile with the Rueve by giving him a free car wash, and a refund. Rueve was still unsatisfied. Rueve, then, exited his vehicle and displayed a shotgun in his hands. Rueve told the employee that he would be taking the money. The employee, fearing for their life, surrendered the cash box to the Rueve. Rueve then fled the area in his vehicle.

Officers found Rueve at his home in Troy City and arrested him. He is currently in custody with pending charges for Robbery 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

More details will come as the story unveils.