ST. LOUIS – Police released new information today after a car crashed into a Starbucks Saturday killing a woman.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch reported Olivette police responded to the Starbucks at Olive and Price around 10:00 a.m. Saturday when an SUV reportedly drove into the store breaking tables and shattering glass.

The woman killed was a customer inside the store. Several more people were injured.

The driver was a 78-year-old man.

Police have not yet said what led up to the crash.