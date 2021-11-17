Man driving pickup truck plummets off north St. Louis railroad bridge

ST. LOUIS – A bizarre pickup truck crash happened early Wednesday morning in north St. Louis. A man drove onto railroad tracks then plummeted off of a railroad bridge with a train in the area.

The incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. along East Grand north of I-70 in north city.

Fire officials said the driver of a pickup truck mistakenly turned onto the railroad tracks along East Grand. He made it about a block before apparently attempting to turn around. According to authorities, that’s when the man’s truck plummeted off of an approximate 12-foot tall railroad bridge. The fall left the vehicle vertical and trapped the driver inside against the steering wheel.

Authorities said a passing freight train was able to stop before hitting the truck.

“We did have to extricate by taking the door off the driver’s side and extricate him out. He was mobile but had some minor injuries and we have taken him to the hospital to get checked out,” St. Louis Fire Department Captain David Neighbors said.

Captain Neighbors continued saying the man was conscious and alert when he was treated by EMS. He called the pickup truck driver very lucky.

It is unknown at this point why the man drove onto the train tracks in the first place.