ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A man driving a stolen car Wednesday night led police on a high-speed chase in St. Charles County.

The chase started at about 10:19 p.m. when Sergeant K. Bartholmey with the Foristell Police Department clocked a gray 2016 Ford Fusion going east on I-70 near mile marker 203.4 at 101 mph. According to a court document, Bartholmey overtook the Ford just after mile marker 204.6 and turned on his emergency lights. The Ford slowed down to 84 mph, “and merged into the driving lane, then merged back into the passing lane accelerating to speeds up to 118 miles per hour,” the document said.

The Ford merged into the driving lane without signaling near the Wentzville Parkway exit. It then slowed for curves and merged to pass a vehicle and then merged back to the driving lane, both without signaling. It stayed in the driving lane until it passed U.S. 61. There, the Ford merged into the center lane. The court document said it stayed in this lane at speeds ranging from 50 to 80 mph. The Ford hit spike strips near mile marker 219. It then went to the shoulder and came to a stop. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

The vehicle was stolen out of Higginsville, Missouri.

Matthew Hugo Mendez has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person, first-degree operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 or more mph.