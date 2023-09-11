JENNINGS, Mo. – A man died overnight after crashing into a building while fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the chase began shortly after 1:20 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Jennings Station and West Florissant roads.

Police claim a patrol officer noticed a Kia Optima traveling northbound on Jennings Station and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and sped off.

Police claim the officer turned off the vehicle’s sirens. About a minute later, the officer found the Kia had crashed into a building at Jennings Station and Fairhaven Drive.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Investigators determined the Kia, which had been reported stolen on Sept. 10, struck a utility pole before hitting the building.