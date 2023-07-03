JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – One man drowned Sunday evening in the Big River at Rockford Beach.

According to a spokesperson for the High Ridge Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to Rockford Beach shortly after 7:45 p.m. for a possible drowning.

Firefighters were told an adult man had been jumping from a nearby bluff and hadn’t been seen in nearly an hour or so. It is unclear if anyone saw the man go under.

Rescuers deployed a boat and drone to search the river and shoreline to locate the man. They also used sonar equipment where the man had been jumping.

The Missouri State Highway Water Patrol arrived to assist with the search, which was called off at 11:30 p.m.

On Monday morning, firefighters and the water patrol returned to Rockford Beach. At 10:35 a.m., searchers located and recovered the man’s body.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of family members.