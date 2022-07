FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a man that died from drowning in Franklin County Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8:39 p.m. at 124 Apollo Drive. Police said they found a 28-year-old man from Lonedell, Missouri floating face down in front of a wood dock. It is unclear what lead up to the drowning or how the victim enters the water.

The victim’s body was transported to a mortuary.