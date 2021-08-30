Man drowns in Missouri lake after jumping from cliff

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man drowned over the weekend at a popular lake after jumping from a 125-foot cliff.

Television station KYTV reports the incident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday when 41-year-old Thomas Painter, of Bosworth, jumped from the cliff into the Lake of the Ozarks on the western portion of the lake.

Witnesses say Painter did not resurface after going into the water. Missouri officials have said they’ve seen an increase this year in the state’s number of drownings.