ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man drowned at a pool in north St. Louis County a few weeks ago.

Police said they arrived at the scene in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. Keven Wright, 59, was found unresponsive in the deep end of the pool. The water there was approximately 9 feet deep.

St. Louis County Police officers and Christian Ambulance paramedics pulled Wright from the water and initiated CPR. He was taken to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation has found that he may have had a medical emergency prior to losing consciousness in the water.

