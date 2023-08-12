JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – One man drowned Saturday afternoon in the Big River at Rockford Beach Park in Jefferson County, according to the High Ridge Fire Department.

Investigators have not yet disclosed the identity or age of the victim. It’s also unclear what exactly led up to the drowning.

Rescue crews responded to a call for assistance around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived, they were informed a man was last seen floating in the water, but later disappeared.

A rescue team deployed multiple boats and a drone to search the Big River around the Rockford Beach Park. High Ridge firefighters also used specialized sonar equipment.

After searching for nearly an hour, crews found the victim deceased. He was found around eight feet deep in the river near an area of a strong current.

The park recently reopened after safety concerns prompted recent closures. At least one other person drowned in the Big River earlier this year, and Jefferson County law enforcement has responded to several other disturbances at the park this year.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.