LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Authorities are investigating a man’s drowning Thursday evening at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Investigators say a man fell into the water around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near Surdyke Port 20. Crews recovered the victim from the water, and he was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F is handling the investigation.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.