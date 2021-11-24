Man enters guilty plea in federal court for carjacking plot

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge accepted a guilty plea Tuesday from a man charged in a carjacking plot.

Antwan Jones pleaded guilty to carjacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and assaulting a federal officer.

According to prosecutors, Jones and Paul Latham carjacked a woman in downtown St. Louis on Jan. 15, 2020. The victim was walking down a sidewalk when Jones and Latham pulled up in a vehicle. Jones got out of the car with a gun, approached the victim, and demanded her purse.

The victim gave Jones her purse, with her car keys inside.

Jones and Latham drove around the area using the victim’s key fob to locate her vehicle, a Mercedes sedan. Latham drove away in the victim’s car while Jones drove Latham’s vehicle to another location.

Authorities tracked the victim’s cellphone to the 1800 block of Boisemenue Avenue in East St. Louis, Illinois. They found the Mercedes parked in the street with the victim’s purse still in the vehicle.

U.S. Marshals arrested Jones days later. Jones physically assaulted a marshal during the arrest, making this a federal case.

A federal grand jury indicted Jones in May 2021.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, both the prosecution and defense attorneys agreed to recommend an eight-year sentence for Jones in exchange for his plea. He’ll be sentenced in Feb. 2022.

Latham pleaded guilty to the crime in October.