ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man is charged with making a terrorist threat after several suspicious containers were found at MetroLink stations Monday. Police believe he left them there on purpose.

The Union Station Metrolink platform closed Monday, disrupting many riders’ commutes. A suspicious container was found at the station at around 6:20 am. It turns out that the container was completely empty.

A man has been charged with a felony for making a terrorist threat after the incident. Court documents say that Neil Phillips, 34, was caught on video leaving items at two different MetroLink stations Monday. One of those stations was the North Hanley station in St. Louis County.

The containers are described as 8×4 inch cylinders sealed with duct tape. Police say they looked like pipe bombs.

Police began securing the scene at the North Hanley station after discovering the suspicious item. The court documents say that is when Phillips told an officer on the scene that he hoped it was not a bomb.

“We have to take these things seriously. We have to make sure that we vette these situations thoroughly and all of our security protocols that we have in place worked,” Kevin Scott, General Manager of Bi-State Development security said Monday.

The officer filing the probable cause statement believes that the man would not appear in court or receive mail because he is homeless. His bond is set at $50,000, cash-only, because he appears to be a threat to the public.