ST. LOUIS – Shortly before 1:00 a.m. Monday, a man was fatally shot in Downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened along North 20th Street and St. Charles Street.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he died.

UPDATE:

9/20/2021 12:53:00AM

500 N. 20th

Homicide

Male victim shot. Victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 20, 2021

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.