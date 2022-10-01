ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after someone fatally shot a man Saturday morning in north St. Louis. Police say the victim was found nude and lying in the middle of the street after he was shot.

Police responded to a call for service around 5:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Walton Place. When they arrived, they found a man naked and lying in the middle of the street. The man suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details leading up the shooting remain unclear at this time. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or disclose any possible suspect information.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating the incident. If you have any information on the crime, contact the department at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).