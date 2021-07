ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - There was a verdict, Thursday, in the trial of a St. Louis man accused of beating the manager of a Chesterfield McDonald’s with a garden rake.

The manager lost an eye as a result of the beating.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge, Nellie Ribaudo, found Kendell Cooks, 38, guilty of smashing the victim’s car window with a rake, then beating him with it.

“A weapon was used, a rake,” said Sam Alton, chief of staff for prosecutor Wesley Bell.

“The victim was in his car. Mr. Cooks used the rake to assault the victim. In the process, the victim lost his eye. It was a very dangerous crime, a life-threatening crime.” In her verdict, the judge noted the victim “removed his prosthetic eye to show the court” during the June 14th bench trial, demonstrating the severity of his injuries.

The attack happened in January of 2019 at the McDonald’s on Olive near Woods Mill. The manager was sitting in his vehicle near the trash dumpster during a work break, according to court documents.