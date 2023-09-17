FERGUSON, Mo. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Ferguson.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity or age of the victim. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of North Lakes.

The Ferguson Police Department says the victim was found fatally shot outside of his apartment. He was late pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or any potential suspects in the case. However, based on preliminary findings, police believe the victim was known to the gunman.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time,” said the Ferguson Police Department in a news release Sunday. “We are working close with the community to bring the perpetrator(s)to justice. Anyone with information that can assist in bringing closer to this case is encouraged to come forward.”

Ferguson police are following up on multiple leads and say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any additional information relevant to this case, contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.