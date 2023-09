ST. LOUIS — In an overnight incident, a man died due to a shooting in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on September 17.

Officers responded to the scene at N. 21st St. and Penn Rows, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was not conscious or breathing. Homicide detectives, along with St. Louis police, are currently investigating the incident. At this time, it remains unclear if any suspects are in custody.