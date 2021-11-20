Man fatally shot in St. Louis early Saturday

ST. LOUIS – A man in his late 20s was fatally shot early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of N. 15th Street and Washington Avenue just before 4 a.m. for reports of shots fired and an accident.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim inside a crashed vehicle with a puncture wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing by homicide detectives.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).