Man fatally shot inside car in Hillsdale neighborhood

HILLSDALE, Mo. – Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Hillsdale Police Department responded to a shooting on the 2000 block of Cherry Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Residents who live near the scene say they heard multiple gunshots, but no one saw who pulled the trigger.

The victim died at the scene.

Another man, possibly in his late 40s, was also in the vehicle during the shooting, he was unharmed.

Early reports say the two men were sitting in a vehicle when two other men exited a different vehicle and fired multiple shots into the victim’s car.

As of now the victim’s identity has not been released and no arrests have been made.