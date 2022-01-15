Man fatally shot onboard Amtrak Friday night; Suspect at large

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed on Amtrak while traveling from St. Louis to Kansas City Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. The suspect got off at Lee’s Summit and is still at large, according to Lee’s Summit Police. Passengers told police it did not appear to be an argument between the victim and suspect.

Police are trying to determine where the victim and the suspect may have boarded the train. The investigation is ongoing.

The name and age of the victim have not been released because the family has not been notified yet.

This is a developing story and the story will be updated as more information becomes available.