Man fatally shot Thursday night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Thursday night in St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 2900 block of N. 21st Street around 11:34 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, the victim was lying on the sidewalk suffering from puncture wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 877-371-TIPS.