FENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a man was killed Saturday night after walking in front of a car on Highway 30.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 46-year-old Shane A. Donty, 46, of Hillsboro, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Dodge Caliber was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 just east of Fenton when Donty was struck. The 29-year-old Fenton man who was driving it was unhurt.