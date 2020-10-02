Missouri man finds ring, then finds owner who lost it 20 years ago

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Two decades after a Lee’s Summit High School graduate lost his class ring, he has it back, thanks to the eagle eyes of Les Postlewait.

KCTV-TV reports that Postlewait likes to look for stuff. He walks trails or at a skate park with an eye to the ground — not looking for anything particular, just whatever he finds. He recently discovered a class ring with the inscription “JR” on its side.

He contacted Lee’s Summit High School in the Kansas City suburb, where the name J.R. Forasteros showed up in the class of 1999. Forasteros had lost the ring three months after he got it.

