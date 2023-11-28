BEL-RIDGE, Mo. — A man accused of firing gunshots after a Lyft ride in August is now under arrest. Cailin Houston is now facing felony weapons charges. He is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.

Court documents state that a Lyft driver picked up Houston and a woman on August 8, 2023. He pulled over at a gas station near Natural Bridge and Hanley Road after they started acting suspiciously. Both Houston and the woman got out of the vehicle.

Police say that Houston shot at the Lyft driver’s car as he started pulling away. Officers found multiple gun shell casings at the scene and placed them into evidence.

Houston was arrested weeks later in Granite City, Illinois, during an unrelated incident. The police ran his gun through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network database. It matched the evidence from the August 8 shooting.

That wasn’t the only evidence linking Houston to the St. Louis County shooting. Police say that the Lyft driver initially picked him up from his home.