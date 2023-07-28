ST. ANN, Mo. – A man faces felony charges after he reportedly flashed a gun in a heated argument over a Jack in the Box order in St. Ann.

Prosecutors have charged Dawaun Grimm, 36, with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon in the investigation. Authorities arrested Grimm shortly after the situation unfolded on July 22.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, employees at the Jack in the Box reported that a customer became “irate” over his order, leading to an argument in which he flashed a gun. No injuries were reported in the situation, and details around the food order were not disclosed.

Police later found the customer walking nearby and located the gun around 25 feet away from his spot of arrest. The gun matched the description of one reported to police, and Grimm reportedly admitted to arguing with employees at the restaurant, per court documents.

“There are a lot of folks working hard to make a living, taking care of their family or paying their way through school, who should be safe at work,” said St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “We need to solve our problems without resorting to firearms or violence.”

If convicted, Grimm could face up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He was booked into the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.