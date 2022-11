ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a carjacking that ended in a fatal accident early Sunday morning.

According to reports, a man fled from a stolen vehicle and attempted to cross I-70 and Carrie Avenue around 3:02 a.m. The man was struck by a vehicle as he was traveling eastbound on the interstate.

Accident Reconstruction responded to the call and the man was found dead at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.