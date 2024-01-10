ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was found dead Tuesday evening after first responders arrived to a burning home in north St. Louis County.

The fire happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 10500 block of Baron Drive.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames after a call for service, then found one man deceased inside the home. Investigators have not disclosed the victim’s name or age.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons and Regional Arson and Explosives detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. It’s unclear what led up to the victim’s death. Police have not determined any potential suspects or motives at this time.

