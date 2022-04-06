FENTON, Mo. – A man’s body was found in a ditch in Fenton, Missouri Wednesday morning.

The man is a 31-year-old from High Ridge, Missouri. He was found near New Sugar Creek and Coil Road. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said, “there are no obvious signs of injury.”

It is unknown at this time how the man died or how he ended up in a ditch. Anyone with information in connection with this incident should contact the Jefferson County Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.

