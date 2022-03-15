ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel room in north St. Louis County.

Officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Road around 2:20 p.m. and found the deceased man in a hotel room. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed his death was a homicide.

The investigation is still active, and authorities have not released any further details.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-899-371-8477.