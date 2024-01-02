ST. LOUIS – Authorities found a man deceased Tuesday morning in north St. Louis County while searching for a suspicious vehicle.

St. Louis County police say the victim was found dead in a car parked near Edgefield Drive and Hollis Drive.

An autopsy determined that the victim died from a gunshot wound. Authorities have not yet determined what led up to his death. Police have not disclosed the victim’s identity or age.

Police were responding to a call for service for a suspicious vehicle prior to finding the victim deceased.

St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation. If you have any information relevant to the case, contact county police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).