ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a gas station shooting Sunday evening.

According to reports, Normandy Police responded to a call for a shooting at a gas station located on the 1700 block of Florissant Road around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found no victims in the incident.

Just after 11:00 p.m., officers were called back to the scene as it was reported that a victim of a gunshot wound was found dead inside a vehicle. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The Major Case Squad is seeking help from the public to identify suspects. You are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.