Man found dead on side of road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found under a highway overpass in Chesterfield Thursday night.

A person walking by discovered the man’s body hidden behind barricades near Clarkson Road and I-64 around 6:15 p.m. While the cause of death has not been determined, the Chesterfield Police Department said it does not suspect foul play.

“I can’t recall the last time we received a call for something like this,” said Sgt. Robert Powell. “This is very uncommon for this area.”

Police have not released the man’s name but said he was well known in the area.



“He was known as a frequent person that would panhandle in this area,” said Powell. “Officers have been in contact with him before, as well. Residents have seen him around that same area.”

Detectives said it’s always disturbing when death occurs, especially around the holidays.



“It can be tough enough time of the year for family members, so when you get something like this, it brings a little more sadness to a time of year that should be widely celebrated with family,” said Powell. “Yes, it’s unfortunate.”

Police said they are awaiting autopsy results to determine how the man died.