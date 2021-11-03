Man found dead with ‘obvious trauma’ in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A man was found dead in the middle of the street in the Walnut Park West neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police said the man was found in the 5900 block of Shulte Avenue at 4:57 a.m. They said he was unconscious and not breathing “with obvious trauma” when officers arrived at the scene.

Homicide investigators have been requested.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.