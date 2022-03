ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle with his throat cut Monday afternoon near Forest Park.

Police found the unresponsive man inside a white SUV in the 6200 block of Southwood Avenue around 4:36 p.m. Investigators believe the victim was in his 30s or 40s.

No further details have been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.