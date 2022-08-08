An investigation is underway after crews recovered a vehicle from a creek Friday afternoon in Maplewood.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The man found inside a vehicle in Deer Creek Friday has been identified.

Randal Howland, 62, of Webster Groves was driving on Shrewsbury Avenue at about 6 p.m. on Thursday when his car went off the road and traveled through a wooded area before it ended up in the creek.

Deer Creek is located just behind Porter’s Fried Chicken off of Big Bend Boulevard in Maplewood.

The Metropolitan Sewer District crews said they were doing a flood assessment in the area when they saw a silver SUV submerged in four feet of water. They alerted authorities at about 10:54 a.m. Friday. Police crews from Brentwood, Clayton, Webster, and Maplewood arrived.

Authorities said the incident was not flash flood-related.