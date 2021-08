ST. LOUIS – A 40-year-old man was shot Saturday afternoon in St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of N Grand Boulevard around 3:11 p.m. The victim was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is not conscious nor breathing, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information comes into the Fox 2 newsroom.