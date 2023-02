ST. LOUIS – A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis.

It happened near Bates Street and South Broadway. According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, homicide detectives and members of the police department’s gang unit are investigating.

The man’s body was in a black sedan, which may have been in a crash with a white SUV. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.