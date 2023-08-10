ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death overnight in a St. Francois County home.

Investigators say a 43-year-old man was shot to death and found inside a home in the 2500 block of Missouri Route H near Farmington. The victim, not identified by police, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to the scene after some calls, which claimed a shooting possibly unfolded due to a domestic violence situation.

St. Francois County deputies collected evidence from the scene and are conducting witness interviews as part of the investigation. Authorities have not yet determined the cause of death.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.