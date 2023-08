ST. LOUIS – A man was found with a head injury overnight in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis.

That was around 3:00 a.m. on Keokuk Street Near South Grand Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital, where he was in a critical but unstable condition at the time of the last report.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.