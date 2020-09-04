Man gets 25-year prison term in killing over drug debt

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing a friend in an argument over a drug debt.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Robert A. Claybrook pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of James A. Watson, also of St. Charles. Watson’s body was found by police in May 2019 in a field near Silex, Missouri. He had been shot several times.

Claybrook admitted in court that he shot Watson during an argument.

