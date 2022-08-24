ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will spend the next four-plus decades in federal prison for his role in a fatal drug robbery.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jerell Henderson admitted to plotting with four others to rob Ladareace Pool on Oct. 3, 2017. Pool was shot while attempting to run away and was killed. He was 26.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. that day in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard; that’s in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood. At the time, Henderson and the others were selling drugs in the area.

Henderson pleaded guilty in April 2022 to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to possess one or more firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and one count of possession, brandishing, and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking resulting in Pool’s death.

Three of Henderson’s co-defendants, identified as Stephan Jones, Larenta Jones, and Floyd Barber, have previously been convicted in the case. Barber is awaiting sentencing. Larenta Jones received 30 years in prison while Stephan Jones, the driver that day, was sentenced to five years on a drug charge.