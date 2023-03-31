ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man convicted of killing five people in north St. Louis County in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Terrance Wesley, 32, was handed a life sentence, plus 10 years, in a quintuple murder case from July 6, 2019. He pled guilty last year to criminal charges in the deaths of Derrick Perry, James Penny, Ronald Brewster, Rondall Mullin and Rodney Holt.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 1900 block of Chambers Road and stemmed from an attempted armed robbery.

Investigators say Wesley and another man were seeking missing drugs before five men were shot to death n in a partially boarded-up apartment. Wesley reached a plea deal last July, admitting to five counts of second-degree murder and five counts of armed criminal action.

“I hope his guilty plea brought some closure to the many family members and loved ones mourning these victims,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

On Wednesday, another man previously accused in the investigation was found not guilty on all charges. Anthony Watkins, 33, was facing similar charges to Wesley, though his attorney said Wesley was behind the killings and tried to implicate Watkins in an effort to get leniency.

A jury deliberated less than two hours Wednesday before acquitting. Bell also noted that prosecutors struggled with witness availability during the trials.