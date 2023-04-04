ST. LOUIS – A man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole after a deadly shooting outside a St. Louis nightclub in 2019.

Leron Harris, 28, of East St. Louis, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. Investigators say Harris shot Mark Schlemmer, 38, of Collinsville, as he was leaving a Halloween party with others.

Schlemmer, 38, was fatally shot around 2:15 a.m. across the street from a nightclub off Washington Avenue.

According to court documents, Harris fired from a vehicle that had pulled up and attempted to block in the car that Schlemmer was in. Court documents allege that Harris was trying to shoot at someone else in the car, but instead hit Schlemmer.

Harris was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder and 15 years for armed criminal action. Harris said in court Tuesday that he didn’t kill Schlemmer and plans to appeal the convictions, according to the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri.