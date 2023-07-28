ST. LOUIS – A man convicted of murder in a deadly shooting several years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

Kennice Brock, 51, was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action over the murder of Carl Netter in July 2020.

According to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, Brock walked into a neighborhood barbecue at Biker’s Corner and shot netter after he was repeatedly asked to put his weapon away. This happened in the 1900 block of North Vandeventer Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Investigators say Brock fled to his home in Memphis after the shooting. He reportedly made a claim of self-defense at a jury trial last month, surveillance video paved the way to a conviction.

In court Friday, Netter’s relatives said they were heartbroken over his death. They said he was one of eight siblings and described him as someone they all counted on.

“His favorite words were, ‘Put me in coach’ because he was there for us,” said Netter’s youngest sister Lisa in court on Friday. She also thanked police, prosecutors and the courts for their handling of the case. “I feel like today, justice is served,” she added.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office says Brock plans to appeal the conviction.